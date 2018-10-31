Any bank rescues would respect current laws -Italy's Tria

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Any bank rescue in Italy would respect current norms, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday in response to a question in parliament, adding that lenders were under “constant and scrupulous” surveillance.

Italian banks have come under pressure because of the falling value of their large holdings of Italian debt since an anti-establishment coalition took power in June.

Government ministers have said repeatedly in recent weeks that they do not expect any domestic lenders to run into difficulty. Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio has said that if any bank recapitalisations should be necessary, they could be done “in lots of ways”, without elaborating further. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)