FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 31, 2018 / 3:06 PM / in 2 hours

Any bank rescues would respect current laws -Italy's Tria

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Any bank rescue in Italy would respect current norms, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday in response to a question in parliament, adding that lenders were under “constant and scrupulous” surveillance.

Italian banks have come under pressure because of the falling value of their large holdings of Italian debt since an anti-establishment coalition took power in June.

Government ministers have said repeatedly in recent weeks that they do not expect any domestic lenders to run into difficulty. Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio has said that if any bank recapitalisations should be necessary, they could be done “in lots of ways”, without elaborating further. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.