MILAN, April 6 (Reuters) - UBI Banca’s main shareholder group on Monday reiterated that a takeover bid by rival Intesa Sanpaolo was unacceptable, adding “even more so given the ongoing emergency”.

The group, tied by the so-called CAR shareholder agreement, holds some 19% of UBI Banca. (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)