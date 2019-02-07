UniCredit CEO says bank has standalone plan when asked about Carige

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The head of UniCredit indicated on Thursday that a possible acquisition of Carige was not on the cards saying the bank’s plan was based on standalone assumptions when asked about the troubled rival.

At a press conference after reporting fourth-quarter results, UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said he could not comment directly when asked whether Italy’s biggest bank may buy Carige.

“Our plan is based on organic assumptions this approach should indirectly give an answer to your question,” he said.

The French banker also said he expected “all in all” a decent 2019 in Italy, with improvements in loan growth and provisioning level despite an economic downturn that has forced the bank to book some additional impairments under the ‘IFRS9’ forward-looking accounting rule. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro)