UniCredit set to name former economy minister Padoan as chairman - source

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit is expected to name on Tuesday former Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan as director with a view to appointing him as chairman next year, a person familiar with the matter said.

UniCredit had handed the role on an interim basis to Cesare Bisoni following the sudden death of former Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni in August last year.

UniCredit’s board is coming up for renewal in the spring.