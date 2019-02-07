UPDATE 1-Italy's UniCredit wraps up 2018 on a strong note

(Adds details)

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit ended the year on a high, posting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, excluding an 887 million euros ($1.01 billion) one-off non-cash tax boost.

The bank, which was forced to book an 846 million euro impairment on its stake in Turkish lender Yapi Kredi in the previous quarter, said fourth-quarter profit came in at 1.73 billion euros.

Before the positive tax effect stemming from the adoption of a new accounting principle this year, quarterly profit stood at 840 million euros, well above an average analysts’ forecast of 693 million euros in a consensus provided by the bank.

The Yapi Kredi impairment and provisions related to a dispute with U.S. authorities over alleged sanctions violations in Iran weighed on full-year result, but operating profit rose 13 percent annually in 2018 - the best in a decade.

The bank, which will present a new business plan in London on Dec. 3, stuck to a 2019 net profit target of 4.7 billion euros.

UniCredit, which raised 13 billion euros in capital from investors to fund a balance sheet clean-up back in 2017, said it had further lowered its impaired loan burden in the fourth quarter to 7.7 percent, the best in Italy.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)