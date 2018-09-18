FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 18, 2018 / 8:35 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Unicredit 100 pct focused on organic development, says CEO

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italian bank Unicredit’s Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier said on Tuesday his bank was entirely focused on organic development.

“I would like to insist that Unicredit has a transformation plan which is based purely on organic assumptions,” Mustier told a conference on banking regulation in Paris. “The management of Unicredit is 100 percent focused on (its) organic development.”

The bank has been the subject of persistent market speculation that its management is seeking to merge with another bank in Europe, and possibly France’s Societe Generale .

Mustier also said that Germany lacks a bank big enough to support its small and medium size companies. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.