Bank of Italy says restructuring small banks key for country

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Restructuring small banks which, despite their size, often play a fundamental role in their local areas is vital for the Italian economy, a senior central bank official said.

Speaking at a BreakingViews event in Milan, Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Alessandra Perrazzelli said regional lenders Carige and Popolare di Bari had to be rescued because of their local importance and to let them fail would have destabilised the financial system.

Small banks “have to be brought to a level of efficiency that is instrumental to the ability of this country to move on,” she said.