Italian banks' outstanding bonds rise for first time in more than 7 years-ABI

ROMA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Italian banks reported an annual increase in their outstanding bonds for the first time in more than seven years, banking lobby ABI said on Thursday.

Funding through bond issuance grew by roughly 1.5 billion euros, or 0.6% year on year to 243.5 billion euros, while deposits rose by more than 89 billion or 6.1% to 1.563 trillion on yearly basis in October, ABI said in a monthly report.

The average rate paid on direct funding was stable at 0.59% from 0.60% in September while yields on outstanding bonds decreased to 2.24% from 2.32% a month earlier. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi)