UPDATE 1-Italy raises 22.3 bln euros with new BTP Italia bond

ROME, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy raised a total of 22.3 billion euros ($24.48 billion) with the BTP Italia retail linker on Thursday, outperforming the last issue in October and exceeding the high expectations for the new note.

Proceeds from the sale are aimed at offsetting the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy. Debt is expected to balloon and output contract as much as 13% this year under the Bank of Italy’s worst-case projection.

Institutional investors bought 8.3 billion euros of the note due in May 2025, with demand from professional accounts totalling some 11 billion euros, bourse data showed.

Earlier on Thursday the Treasury said it was keeping unchanged at 1.4% the real coupon for the bond, after the issue had already raised more than 14 billion euros from small savers in the past three days.

The BTP Italia was introduced at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012 to tap domestic private wealth, paying a generous coupon over the domestic inflation rate.

It was recently re-launched by the Treasury to increase the amount of government bonds in the hand of retail investors and widen its funding sources, shifting part of the burden away from Italian banks, still recovering from the last financial crisis.

The previous October 2019 issue, with a maturity of eight years, raised a total of 6.75 billion euros - almost a third of what was placed on Thursday. Of the total amount, 2.99 billion euros had been bought by small savers.