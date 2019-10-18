Foreign investors add net 10.5 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in Aug.

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors kept piling back into Italian government bonds in August, adding a net 10.5 billion euros ($12 billion) after an increase worth almost twice as much the previous month, data showed on Friday.

The prospect of stimulus measures by the European Central Bank, announced in mid-September, have fuelled appetite for Italian bonds, with negative returns on core euro zone government bonds pushing investors to snap up higher-yielding Italian paper. ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Alessia Pe, editing by Valentina Za)