Foreign investors bought 76% of Italy's record 10-yr BTP bond

ROME, June 4 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought just over three quarters of a new 10-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Rome sold 14 billion euros of the new note through a syndicate deal on Wednesday, drawing record demand from investor, the highest ever for a single-tranche euro zone bond sale.

Total orders were over 108 billion euros, with about 490 investors taking part in the transaction, a statement said.

Investors came from 40 different countries, with the most relevant share of the issuance, or 71.3%, allotted to Europe, with British investors accounting for 23% of the total.

U.S. investors represented 3.3% and Asian ones 1.1%.

Fund managers were allotted 38.7% of the sale and banks subscribed 35.6%, the statement added.

Long-term investors bought 19.7% of the issuance, hedge funds subscribed 5.5% of the total amount issued and non-financial institutions represented 0.5% of the total. (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Giulia Segreti)