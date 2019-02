MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 73.6 percent of the new 30-year BTP bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Thursday.

Rome sold 8 billion euros ($9 billion) of the new notes through a syndicate deal on Wednesday, drawing a record demand of 41 billion euros.

Fund managers bought 45.2 percent of the new issue, while hedge 11 percent. ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Francesca Landini)