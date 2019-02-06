UPDATE 3-Italy's new 30-year bond draws more than 33 bln euros in orders

(Updates orders level, pricing indications)

By Elvira Pollina and Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investors rushed to buy a new long-term Italian bond on Wednesday, requesting more than 33 billion euros ($38 billion) worth of the note - the latest sign of renewed market favour for the Treasury in Rome.

The strong demand is in sharp contrast with the sell-off that hit Italian bonds last year, when the rise to power of a eurosceptic, anti-austerity government prompted foreign investors to dump more than 77 billion euros in Italian bonds between May and November.

But a deal in December that ended a tussle between Rome and the European Union over the 2019 budget has opened a favourable market window for Italy, which last month seized the chance to launch its first syndicated bond issue in a year.

In mid-January Italy sold 10 billion euros of a new 15-year bond after the syndicated sale drew a record of more than 35.5 billion euros in orders, of which 70 percent came from foreign buyers.

Traders said Italy could issue at least 6 billion to 7 billion euros of the new 30-year bond. The Treasury will set the final size of the issue later on Wednesday.

Italy last launched a new 30-year bond in June 2017, selling 6.5 billion euros of a new March 2048 bond via syndicate at a 3.54 percent yield, after drawing 24 billion euros in orders.

The latest 30-year bond, maturing in September 2049, is set to offer a yield premium of 18 basis points over the March 2048 issue, the current 30-year benchmark which traded at 3.71 percent on Wednesday.

The initial yield guidance had been set at 20-22 basis points but it was tightened on the back of the strong demand.

VOLATILITY

“It went very well... It seems the market has priced in all the negative news, although further volatility cannot be ruled out. Italy is not at risk of default but it has a political problem,” said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan.

A 6-7 billion euro issue would bring the amount of paper issued by Rome since the beginning of the year to more than 67 billion euros, around 17 percent of this year’s total estimated needs.

Italy agreed in December to lower its deficit target for 2019 to 2.04 percent, ending a protracted row with Brussels which had contributed to months of market turbulence.

The Treasury is also riding a wave of risk appetite on global markets at the start of the year fuelled by optimism over U.S-China trade tensions and the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rates.

Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs International Bank are the joint lead managers for the syndicated issue. ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Abhinav Ramarayan in London, writing by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Gareth Jones)