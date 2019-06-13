Financials
June 13, 2019 / 11:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Foreign investors took 64% of Italy's new 2040 BTP bond-Treasury

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have taken up 64% of a new 20-year Italian nominal bond the Treasury sold on Wednesday for 6 billion euros ($7 billion), drawing four times that amount in demand.

The Treasury said in a statement investors based in Great Britain had snapped up 37% of the issue, followed by buyers in Germany-Austria-Switzerland which took a combined 9% share. Spain accounted for another 5% and Scandinavia for 4%.

U.S. investors bought 2% of the bond.

The Treasury said demand came from 230 investors and roughly half of the issue was placed with fund managers while banks took some 30%, hedge funds 12% and pension funds and insurers 6%. ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za,editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below