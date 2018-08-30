FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
August 30, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Yields at Italian sovereign bond auction rise on strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs on five-year and 10-year debt rose to their highest since December 2013 and March 2014 respectively at a bond auction on Thursday as investor concerns over the upcoming 2019 budget resurfaced.

The auction is closely watched as a litmus test of investor appetite, a day before credit rating agency Fitch is due to assess Italy’s creditworthiness.

Investors are concerned that tax cuts and welfare spending proposed by the ruling coalition could push up Italy’s debt, the highest among major euro zone nations.

Rome will unveil new public finance targets in September and the cabinet will approve the budget in late October.

For details of the bond auction, click on (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulia Segreti , editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.