New 'BTP Italia' bond raises in two days more than total amount in previous edition

ROME, May 19 (Reuters) - Italy sold more than 7 billion euros ($7.67 billion) of its latest ‘BTP Italia’ bond due in May 2025 in the first two days of retail offer, more than the 6.75 billion raised overall in the previous edition, bourse data showed on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the sale of the inflation-linked note are aimed at offsetting the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy, whose output is seen contracting as much as 13% this year under the worst case scenario by the Bank of Italy.

Retail investors had secured 2.99 billion euros of a similar bond - an 8-year maturity note - and institutional ones 3.76 billion euros in a three-day sale in October.

The Treasury will offer the new retail linker with a five year maturity to small savers until market close on Wednesday. Professional buyers can start making orders on Thursday, from 0 to 1000 GMT. ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Giulia Segreti)