Domestic investors bought 51.9% of institutional placement of new BTP Italia bond

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Domestic investors bought 51.9% of the part of the new BTP Italia bond offered to institutional buyers, the Treasury said on Friday.

Italy raised a record 22.3 billion euros ($24.31 billion) from the inflation-linked bond targeted at retail investors this week, outperforming the last such issue in October and exceeding the already high expectations for the new note.

Looking at the foreign institutional investors, some 42.6% came from Europe, in particular the United Kingdom (27.9%), Treasury data showed.

Looking at investor types, banks and asset managers bought 59% and 23.7%, respectively, of the 8.3 billion euros ($9.05 billion) raised in the institutional placement.