Italy economy minister expects very positive response to new BTP Italia

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Tuesday he expected a “very positive” response from investors to the new BTP Italia bond that will be issued later this month.
The minister was speaking at a parliamentary hearing in the Senate.
Italy will offer savers the new inflation-linked bond with a five-year maturity between May 18 and May 21 to raise funds to help the economy cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
