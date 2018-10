LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s short-dated bond yields extended falls on Monday after the Italian Treasury said it did not intend to further expand the budget deficit in 2020 and 2021.

Italy’s 2-year bond yield slipped eight basis points after the Treasury statement, touching a two-week low of 1.38 percent and down 23 bps on the day. Five-year yields were down 26 bps on the day at 2.73 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)