LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year and 30-year bond yields hit their highest levels since early 2014 on Friday after the European Union warned of rules breaches in Italy’s draft budget.

Italy’s Prime Minister defended its free-spending budget on Thursday, brushing off criticism from Brussels as the European Commission stepped up pressure over a draft it labelled an unprecedented breach of EU fiscal rules. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)