MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold a net 6.3 billion euros ($6.81 billion) of Italian government bonds in December, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The sales in December followed purchases of a net 4.3 billion euros in November and 11.7 billion euros in October. ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by James Mackenzie)