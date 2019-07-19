Financials
Foreign investors sell net 5.6 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in May

MILANO, July 19 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds shrunk by a net 5.6 billion euros ($6.30 billion) in May, after rising in the two previous months, balance of payments data showed on Friday.

International investors had been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-austerity coalition took shape in May last year and formed a government in June, clashing with European Commission over plans to ramp up public spending and unwind past deficit-curbing reforms.

$1 = 0.8884 euros Writing by Alessia Pe, editing by Juliette Jabkhiro

