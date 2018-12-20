Foreign investors sold 3.4 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in October

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds fell by a net 3.4 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in October, central bank data showed, bringing the overall drop since a populist government coalition first emerged in mid-May to more 72 billion euros.

The sales in October hit mainly short-term bonds, the Bank of Italy said on Thursday in its balance of payments publication.

Unnerved by the anti-austerity and anti-European stance of the Rome government, foreign investors have been shedding Italian debt in recent months, pushing up Rome’s cost of borrowing. ($1 = 0.8718 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)