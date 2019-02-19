Foreign investors sold net 10.8 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in Dec

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds fell by a net 10.8 billion euros ($12.2 billion) in December, posting their fifth monthly decrease in a row, balance of payments data showed.

International investors have been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-austerity coalition took shape in May and formed a government in June, clashing with European Commission in the second half of 2018 over plans to ramp up public spending and unwinding past deficit-curbing reforms.

Bank of Italy said on Tuesday that December’s figure was affected by the “high” amount of net reimbursements of government bonds completed by the Treasury over that month.

From May the overall drop in foreign holdings of Italian government bonds amounts to around 88 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Francesca Landini)