Foreign investors sold net 5.4 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in November

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds fell by a net 5.4 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in November, the Bank of Italy said in its balance of payments publication on Friday.

International investors have been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-austerity coalition took shape in May and formed a government in June, clashing with European Commission in the second half of 2018 over plans to ramp up public spending and unwinding past deficit-curbing reforms.

Since May, the overall drop in foreign holdings of Italian government bonds amounts to over 77 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)