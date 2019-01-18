Financials
January 18, 2019 / 9:43 AM / in an hour

Foreign investors sold net 5.4 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in November

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds fell by a net 5.4 billion euros ($6.2 billion) in November, the Bank of Italy said in its balance of payments publication on Friday.

International investors have been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-austerity coalition took shape in May and formed a government in June, clashing with European Commission in the second half of 2018 over plans to ramp up public spending and unwinding past deficit-curbing reforms.

Since May, the overall drop in foreign holdings of Italian government bonds amounts to over 77 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below