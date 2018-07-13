Foreign holdings of Italian bonds rose to 720.7 bln euros in April

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Foreign investors increased their holdings of Italian government bonds in April, data published by the Bank of Italy showed on Friday.

The value of foreign holdings of Italian bonds rose to 720.7 billion euros in April, touching its highest level since March 2016, the central bank said.

In March foreigners held Italian debt worth 712.6 billion euros.

May saw a sell-off of Italian government bonds as the prospects rose for the creation of an anti-establishment government, which finally took office on June 1. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina)