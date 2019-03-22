Foreign investors add 21.8 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in Jan

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian government bonds rose by a net 21.8 billion euros ($24.6 billion) in January after shrinking for five straight months, balance of payments data showed on Friday.

International investors had been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-austerity coalition took shape in May and formed a government in June, clashing with European Commission over plans to ramp up public spending and unwind past deficit-curbing reforms.

The Bank of Italy said foreign investors mainly bought nominal BTP bonds in January.

Net capital outflows of 37.7 billion euros that same month were mainly due to a drop in banking sector funding raised through repo accords cleared with a central counterparty, the central bank added.