Total orders for Italy's 'BTP Futura' bond reach 5.77 bln euros after four days

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Orders for Italy’s new ‘BTP Futura’ retail bond came to 561 million euros ($632.74 million) on the fourth day of offering, bourse data showed on Thursday, pushing total requests to 5.77 billion euros, Bourse data showed. IT000541528=MI.

The sale of the 10-year note dedicated to retail investors closes on Friday, July 10, at 1100 GMT.

Orders for the issue were 2.37 billion euros on Monday, the first day of offering, slowing to 1.68 billion on Tuesday and 1.16 billion on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8850 euros)