LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose on Tuesday, reversing an earlier fall, after data showed that the country’s economy ground to a halt in the third quarter of the year.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was up 2.5 basis points at 3.36 percent by 0907 GMT, having been as low as 3.32 percent earlier in the session.

The closely-watched spread over German government debt was at 297 bps. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Tommy Wilkes)