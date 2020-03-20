Foreign investors bought net 23.3 bln euros in Italy government bonds in January

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors hoarded Italian government bonds in January, taking advantage of the very favourable market conditions that existed to mid-February before the Covid-19 epidemic hit the country, central data bank showed on Friday. January purchases were worth a net 23.3 billion euros ($25.03 billion), compared with net sales of 6.3 billion euros in December.

A new 30-year BTP sold in January for 7 billion euros was around two-thirds subscribed by foreign investors. ($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Reporting by Alessia Pe, editing by Stephen Jewkes)