April 21, 2020 / 9:47 AM / in an hour

Italy receives over 70 bln euros of initial demand for bond sales - lead manager

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy has received preliminary demand of over 70 billion euros for its sale of a new five-year bond and the reopening of a 30-year bond, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Demand for the five-year bond is over 42 billion euros so far, while the 30-year reopening has seen 29 billion euros of interest, the lead manager said.

The bonds, being sold by a syndicate of banks, are expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinab Ramnarayan ; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

