Portugal debt chief says difficult to see near-term Italian ratings downgrade

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s credit rating is unlikely to be downgraded in the near term because the country still has a primary surplus and is less exposed to external shocks than other countries, the head of Portugal’s debt agency said on Tuesday.

“I find it difficult to see Italy downgraded in the near future,” Christina Casalinho, chief executive officer at the Portuguese government debt agency said at a conference in Brussels.

She added that Portugal had a more diverse investor base, helping to limit contagion from Italian market volatility. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)