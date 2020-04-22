Foreign investors bought more than 75% of Italy's dual tranche syndicated bond

ROME, April 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors bought 76% of the new 5-year BTP note and 81% of a 30-year top-up in the dual tranche syndicated bond issued by Italy, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury sold a total of 16 billion euros ($17.36 billion) in its first bond sale via syndication since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with orders of more than 110 billion euros.

More than half of the issuance was allotted to fund managers whereas about 30% was subscribed by banks, the Treasury said in a statement.

Investors with a long-term horizon bought about 10% of the issuance, hedge funds 7% of the total amount. Around 360 investors took part in both transactions.

British investors accounted for a third of the 5-year issue and for 42% of the 30-year bond one. Investors from continental Europe were allotted more than 36% and a third respectively of the 5-year and the 30-year issue.

U.S investors represented 2.5% and 1.5% respectively for the 5-year bond and the 30-year one and Asian ones received 1% and 1.5% respectively. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Giulia Segreti)