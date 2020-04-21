Italy set to raise 16 billion euros via syndicated bond sale - lead manager

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy is set to raise 16 billion euros through the sale of a new five-year bond and the reopening of a 30-year bond on Tuesday, according to a lead manager.

The euro zone country will raise 10 billion euros via the five-year bond and 6 billion euros through the reopening of the 30-year bond, a lead manager update seen by Reuters showed.

Final demand rose to 110 billion euros across the two bonds, the update said.

The bonds are set to price later on Tuesday. Pricing had earlier been set at 21 basis points over outstanding 2025 BTPs and 9 basis points over a September 2049 bond on the reopening of the 30-year. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)