Italy mulls seven-year syndicated bond as funding needs swell- sources

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy is considering issuing a new 7-year bond via a syndicate of banks to meet higher funding needs as it spends to cushion the hit from the coronavius crisis, five market sources told Reuters.

Three of the sources expect the new syndicated deal to take place as early as next week with a seven-year maturity.

A fourth one considers instead a more realistic option the first week of May, after the April 23 European Council and after the month-end auctions, adding that the maturity could be seven-years but also shorter.

The Treasury declined to comment on what the sources said. It confirmed, however, the guidelines issued on Tuesday which said that Rome would boost the size of its bond auctions and launch also shorter-dated bonds through more costly syndicated issues where it hires a group of banks to place the notes. (Reporting by Sara Rossi in Milan, Stefano Bernabei in Rome and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; editing by Agnieszka Flak)