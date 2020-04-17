UPDATE 1-Italy mulls seven-year syndicated bond as funding needs swell - sources

(Adds details)

By Sara Rossi

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy is considering issuing a seven-year bond via a syndicate of banks to meet higher funding needs as it spends to cushion the hit from the coronavirus crisis, five market sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Treasury had said on Tuesday that Rome will boost the size of its bond auctions and would also launch shorter-dated bonds through more costly syndicated issues, where it hires a group of banks to place the notes.

Three of the sources expected the new syndicated deal to take place as early as next week with a seven-year maturity.

A fourth sourced considered instead a more realistic option to be the first week of May, after the April 23 European Council and after month-end auctions, adding that the maturity could be seven years but also shorter.

One source added Italy’s average maturity of outstanding debt was about seven years, while another confirmed the seven-year maturity without elaborating on timings.

The Treasury declined comment.

Italy’s debt management agency said on Thursday Italy would offer small savers a new inflation-linked bond next month.

Many European sovereign issuers - such as Greece, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Belgium - have recently launched seven-year bonds via syndication to help cope with the increased financing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Sara Rossi in Milan Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei in Rome and Abhinav Ramnarayan in London Editing by David Holmes)