LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy launched a 15-year syndicated bond sale on Tuesday, its first in a year, setting initial price guidance of 20-22 basis points over its outstanding September 2033 notes, according to a lead manager.

The country’s debt agency is now taking indications of interest and expects to to price the benchmark-sized deal later on Tuesday.

Barclays, Citi, HSBC, JP Morgan and UniCredit are the joint lead managers.