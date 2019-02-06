Italy receives over 33 bln euros of demand for 30-year issue

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy on Wednesday received over 33 billion euros of demand for a new 30-year bond issue, according to a lead manager, close to its highest ever level of demand for any syndicated bond sale.

Lead managers set a final price on the new Sep 2049 issue at 18 basis points over the outstanding March 2048 notes, having previously marketed the bonds at 20 bps over.

The deal is expected to price later in the day via Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Last month, Italy generated 35.5 billion euros of demand for a 10 billion euros, 15-year issue, which was the highest ever demand for any syndicate bond sale by the country. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)