MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Ministry said on Thursday it had used 932 million euros ($1.00 billion) from the government’s Bond Sinking Fund to partially reimburse an inflation-linked BTP bond sold to retail investors in April 2014 and due today.

The transaction almost depleted the fund, which is aimed at reimbursing or buying back Italian securities from the market to reduce public debt, the statement added.