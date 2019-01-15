Foreign holdings of Italian bonds fall to lowest since January 2014

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds held by foreign investors fell to their lowest in more than four years and a half, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

International investors have been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-establishment coalition took shape in May and went on to form a government in June, clashing with European Commission over plans to ramp up public spending and unwinding past deficit-curbing reforms.

Holdings came in at 651.501 billion euros ($745 billion) in October, compared with 656.223 billion euros in September, marking a low from January 2014 when they hit 648.210 billion euros.

Based on Reuters calculations, foreigners held 32.8 percent of Italian government bonds in October, down from 33.1 percent the previous month. The figure includes part of the purchases carried out by the European Central Bank under its bond-buying programme and what Italian residents hold through foreign vehicles, which account for around 9-10 percent of the total.

According to balance of payments data released last month by Bank of Italy, foreign investors sold a net 3.4 billion euros in Italian government bonds in October. ($1 = 0.8746 euros)