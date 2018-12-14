Foreign holdings of Italian bonds unchanged in September

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds held by foreign investors were broadly unchanged in September at 656.22 billion euros ($741.07 billion), central bank data showed on Thursday.

Though little changed compared with the August level, the September figures marks a new low since March 2014.

International investors have been reducing their exposure to Italy since an anti-establishment coalition took shape in May and went on to form a government in June, clashing with European Commission over plans to ramp up public spending and unwinding past deficit-curbing reforms.

Based on Reuters calculations, foreigners held 33.4 percent of Italian government bonds in September, down from 33.5 percent the previous month. The figure includes part of the purchases carried out by the European Central Bank under its bond-buying programme and what Italian residents hold through foreign vehicles, which account for around 9-10 percent of the total.

According to balance of payments data released last month by Bank of Italy, foreign investors sold a net 1.5 billion euros in Italian government bonds in September.($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)