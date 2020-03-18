Italian 10-year bond yields jump over 60 basis points, now above 3%

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields jumped 30-55 basis points across the curve on Wednesday as worries over the coronovirus outbreak wreaked havoc on markets, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising over 60 basis points to just above 3%.

The took long-dated bond yields to their its highest since February 2019.

The closely-watched gap between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs spiked to 315 bps, the widest since November 2018. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)