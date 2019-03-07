Italian 2-year bond yields hit seven-month low ahead of ECB meeting

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Short-dated Italian bond yields briefly hit their lowest level in seven months ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting in which policymakers are expected to announce a new round of cheap loans that should benefit Italian lenders.

Italy’s two-year bond yields hit 0.198 pct in early trade on Thursday, before settling at 0.23 percent, still down 4 basis points on the day.

The country’s benchmark 10-year bond yield, meanwhile, dropped to a new five-week low of 2.58 pct, down 3 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Tommy Wilkes)