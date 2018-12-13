Bonds News
Italian yield drops to 2-1/2 month low as Rome cuts deficit goal

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields dropped across the board on Thursday after the country’s government cut its deficit goal for 2019 and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he expected a positive response from the European Union.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield dropped to its lowest level in 2-1/2 months as a result, trading at 2.957 percent before settling at 2.98 percent, still down three basis points on the day.

Two-year and five-year Italian yields were lower by 4 basis points each.

The Italy/Germany 10-year bond yield spread was at its tightest since October 1 at 270 basis points. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

