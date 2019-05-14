Bonds News
Italian yields spike higher on Salvini threat to break EU budget rules

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields rose to new two-month highs on Tuesday after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the country was ready to break European Union budget rules if necessary to spur jobs.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield hit a two-month high of 2.755%, up 6 basis points on the day, while shorter-dated two-year and 5-year yields rose around 8 bps each.

The closely-watched spread between 10-year Italian and German bond yields hit its widest level in three months at 282.6 basis points (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

