Italy draws over 100 billion euros of demand for bond sale - lead manager

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy has received demand of over 100 billion euros ($108.27 billion)for its sale of a five-year bond and reopening of a 30-year bond, according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters.

Demand for the five-year bond exceeded 55 billion euros, including 7.45 billion euros of interest from lead managers. The reopening of the 30-year has gathered demand of 45 billion euros, 6.05 billion euros of it from lead managers.

The five-year bond will price at a spread of 21 basis points over the Feb 2025 BTP, while the 30-year reopening will price at 9 basis points over the BTPS 2049.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Lawrence White)