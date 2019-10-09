Italy opens books on dollar bonds, investor interest tops $10 bln

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italy has opened books for its first dollar-denominated bonds in nine years, with investor interest exceeding $10 billion, according to a document from one of the lead managers seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The southern European country is selling three dollar bonds - a five-year, a 10-year and 30-year bond.

Indications of interest total more than $4.8 billion on the five-year, more than $3.1 billion on the 10-year and $2.1 billion on the 30-year.

Price guidance is around 120 basis points over mid-swaps on the five-year, around 160 bps over mid-swaps on the 10-year and around 245 bps over mid-swaps on the 30-year.

Pricing is expected on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli Editing by Tommy Wilkes)