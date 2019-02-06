Italy's 30-year bond yield hits 3-week high before debt issue

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields rose across the curve before a 30-year syndicated debt issue that is widely expected to launch later on Wednesday.

Italy’s Treasury said on Tuesday it had hired Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs to issue a new 30-year bond via a syndicated deal.

The yield on Italy’s outstanding 30-year bonds hit a three-week high of 3.687 percent, up three basis points on the day.

Other Italian bond yields also rose 2-3 bps, their highest levels in about three weeks. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)