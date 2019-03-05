UPDATE 1-Italian govt bond yields fall after service sector returns to growth

(Adds quote, further detail)

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields fell up to five basis points across the curve on Tuesday, reversing earlier rises, after data suggested that Italy’s service sector returned to growth in February.

In a sign that the economic downturn in Italy could be easing, data showed that Italy’s services sector expanded slightly in February after contracting the month before, although new business orders fell into negative territory for the first time in four years.

“The Italian services PMI was better than expected, psychologically it was above the 50 mark that suggests expansion rather than contraction,” said Mizuho rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. “Though it should be remembered it is only a minor margin above 50.”

He said a Reuters headline that the 5-Star Movement could quit the government may also be contributing to the rally.

“The assumption in the market is that because the 5-Star movement popularity has been declining, it would be replaced by a more market friendly less fiscally profligate government,” he said.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell to one-month low of 2.697 percent while its two-year government bond yield was down as much as five basis points to 0.305 percent.

Italian Q4 GDP data showed Italy’s economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter raising a preliminary estimate of a 0.2 percent fall in gross domestic product.

However, on a year-on-year basis, fourth quarter growth was revised down to show a flat reading, compared with a previously reported 0.1 percent rise.