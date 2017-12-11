FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2017 / 4:07 PM / in an hour

FTSE Russell picks 22 groups for new 'Italia Brands' index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it had selected 22 groups listed on the Milan bourse to create a new index, aimed at investors betting on performance of Italy’s top-tier brands.

The so-called FTSE Italia Brands will include carmakers Fiat Chrysler and Ferrari, eyewear specialist Luxottica Group, food and beverage groups Autogrill and Campari and six fashion firms, including luxury outerwear maker Moncler.

Firms characterised by “creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation”, such as tyre maker Pirelli and sport appliance company Technogym, will also be part of the new index, the index provider said in a statement.

The new index will start trading on the Milan bourse on Dec. 18, it said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
